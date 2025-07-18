Volumes spurt at Saregama India Ltd counter

Saregama India Ltd registered volume of 58.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Clean Science & Technology Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 July 2025.
Saregama India Ltd registered volume of 58.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.38% to Rs.513.30. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 240.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.15% to Rs.429.30. Volumes stood at 6.64 lakh shares in the last session.
Sapphire Foods India Ltd witnessed volume of 42.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.51% to Rs.344.25. Volumes stood at 4.79 lakh shares in the last session.
Clean Science & Technology Ltd recorded volume of 6.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67509 shares. The stock lost 7.87% to Rs.1,331.50. Volumes stood at 93822 shares in the last session.
Tata Communications Ltd saw volume of 31.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.54% to Rs.1,758.20. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.
