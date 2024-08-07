GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit declines 50.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.93% to Rs 785.20 croreNet profit of GMM Pfaudler declined 50.13% to Rs 25.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.93% to Rs 785.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 912.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales785.20912.27 -14 OPM %11.2714.27 -PBDT73.57118.56 -38 PBT41.1480.10 -49 NP25.2650.65 -50
