GMM Pfaudler rallies after block deal

GMM Pfaudler surged 10.89% to Rs 1504.80 after the conuter witnessed block deal in early trade today.

On the BSE 52 Lakh shares traded in the counter as against an average trading volume of 7,606 shares traded in the past two weeks.

On the NSE 27.81 lakh shares traded in the counter as against an average trading volume 1,47,903 shares traded in the past three months.

About 41.2 lakh shares or 9.2% stake changed hands at price of Rs 1,352 per share, the estimated transaction value is to be Rs 557.3 crore. The buyers and sellers were not disclosed immediately.