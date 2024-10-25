GMR Airports Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 280.40 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:00 AM IST
Sales rise 20.93% to Rs 2495.46 crore

Net Loss of GMR Airports Infrastructure reported to Rs 280.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 91.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.93% to Rs 2495.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2063.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2495.462063.50 21 OPM %34.4335.19 -PBDT-20.52268.87 PL PBT-494.75-104.13 -375 NP-280.40-91.03 -208

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

