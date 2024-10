NTPC consolidated net profit rises 14.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 44696.30 crore

Net profit of NTPC rose 14.30% to Rs 5274.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4614.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 44696.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44983.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.44696.3044983.3526.0828.1911262.0910783.737046.476746.055274.594614.64

