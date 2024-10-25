Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit declines 42.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 217.68 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma declined 42.66% to Rs 24.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 217.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 211.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales217.68211.88 3 OPM %19.0525.66 -PBDT42.6965.52 -35 PBT35.7159.13 -40 NP24.2642.31 -43

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

