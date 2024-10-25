Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit declines 42.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 217.68 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma declined 42.66% to Rs 24.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 217.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 211.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.217.68211.8819.0525.6642.6965.5235.7159.1324.2642.31

