Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 38.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 38.39% to Rs 577.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 417.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.88% to Rs 1673.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1444.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1673.901444.4844.8438.64846.80615.21829.00596.20577.70417.45

