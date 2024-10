Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 41.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.07% to Rs 86.77 crore

Net profit of Madhav Infra Projects declined 41.60% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 86.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.86.7797.5714.6214.488.2510.854.927.074.177.14

