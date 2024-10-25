Markobenz Ventures standalone net profit rises 163.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4836.59% to Rs 20.24 crore

Net profit of Markobenz Ventures rose 163.64% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4836.59% to Rs 20.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

