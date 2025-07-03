Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces acquisition of Utility Therapeutics

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces acquisition of Utility Therapeutics

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc., wholly owned subsidiary of Alembic Pharmaceuticals has acquired Utility Therapeutics for a consideration of $12 million in staggered manner over period of time, depending on milestones achieved.

Utility Therapeutics is involved in the development and approval of two brand pharmaceutical products for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTI).

-Pivya is an FDA approved product to treat uncomplicated UTIs in the US market.

-MEC is a product in development for treatment of the complicated UTIs in the US market.

As a product development company they have minimal turnover in last 3 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon Biologics receives EU marketing authorisation for Vevzuo and Evfraxy biosimilars of Denosumab

Waaree Renewable bags EPC order from domestic entity

Shares poised for positive start

Indices poised for a flat start

Stock Alert: V2 Retail, Avenue Supermarts, Baazar Style Retail, RVNL

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story