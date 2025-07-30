GMR Airports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 211.59 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.43% to Rs 3205.23 crore

Net Loss of GMR Airports reported to Rs 211.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 141.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.43% to Rs 3205.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2402.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3205.232402.2036.3437.31377.59166.43-111.06-299.73-211.59-141.65

