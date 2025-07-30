New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit rises 67.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.26% to Rs 9423.99 crore

Net profit of New India Assurance Company rose 67.29% to Rs 400.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 239.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 9423.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8547.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9423.998547.372.013.15391.13272.09391.13272.09400.33239.31

