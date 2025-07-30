NTPC consolidated net profit rises 9.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 47065.36 crore

Net profit of NTPC rose 9.80% to Rs 6010.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5474.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 47065.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48528.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.47065.3648528.8826.7327.6912352.0611488.477765.067284.276010.605474.14

