Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.89% to Rs 26.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.26.6222.972.705.751.111.100.280.260.210.20

