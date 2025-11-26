Panatone Finvest standalone net profit rises 140.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.88% to Rs 322.52 crore

Net profit of Panatone Finvest rose 140.61% to Rs 207.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.88% to Rs 322.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 215.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.322.52215.1999.8399.99271.44129.14271.44129.14207.8986.40

