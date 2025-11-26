Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet Approves Rs 7280 Crore Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

Cabinet Approves Rs 7280 Crore Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Cabinet has approved the 'Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets' with a financial outlay of Rs.7280 crore. This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to establish 6,000 Metric Tons per Annum (MTPA) of integrated Rare Earth Permanent Magnet (REPM) manufacturing in India, thereby enhancing self-reliance and positioning India as a key player in the global REPM market. REPMs are one of the strongest types of permanent magnets and are vital for electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics, aerospace, and defence applications. The Scheme will support the creation of integrated REPM manufacturing facilities, involving conversion of rare earth oxides to metals, metals to alloys, and alloys to finished REPMs. Driven by the rapidly growing demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy, industrial applications, and consumer electronics, India's consumption of REPMs is expected to double by 2030 from 2025. At present, India's demand for REPMs is met primarily through imports. With this initiative, India will establish its first ever integrated REPM manufacturing facilities, generating employment, strengthening self-reliance and advancing the nation's commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2070.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 1,022 pts, Nifty reclaims 26,200 on strong global cues

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.06%, NIFTY climbs 1.24%

INR ends marginally lower as positive local equities limit downside

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.85%

China benchmark slips 0.15%

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story