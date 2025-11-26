Cabinet Approves Rs 7280 Crore Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

The Union Cabinet has approved the 'Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets' with a financial outlay of Rs.7280 crore. This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to establish 6,000 Metric Tons per Annum (MTPA) of integrated Rare Earth Permanent Magnet (REPM) manufacturing in India, thereby enhancing self-reliance and positioning India as a key player in the global REPM market. REPMs are one of the strongest types of permanent magnets and are vital for electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics, aerospace, and defence applications. The Scheme will support the creation of integrated REPM manufacturing facilities, involving conversion of rare earth oxides to metals, metals to alloys, and alloys to finished REPMs. Driven by the rapidly growing demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy, industrial applications, and consumer electronics, India's consumption of REPMs is expected to double by 2030 from 2025. At present, India's demand for REPMs is met primarily through imports. With this initiative, India will establish its first ever integrated REPM manufacturing facilities, generating employment, strengthening self-reliance and advancing the nation's commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2070.

