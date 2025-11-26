Oberoi Realty bags redevelopment project at Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai

Oberoi Realty has today entered into a Development Agreement for redevelopment of land admeasuring 4,706 square meters, situated at Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai.

The Company's entitlement of free sale component from the project is presently estimated to be around 1.18 lakh square feet (RERA Carpet area), subject to the provisions of Development Control & Promotion Regulations for Greater Mumbai, 2034 and applicable law.

