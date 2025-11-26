Wipro partners with Indian Institute of Science

To collaborate on research and innovation in frontier technologies

Wipro announced a strategic alliance with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) to collaborate on cutting-edge research and innovation across frontier technologies. The organizations aim to accelerate breakthroughs in areas like agentic AI, embodied AI, quantum AI, and quantum safe solutions, to help enterprises build more secure, adaptive, and autonomous digital operations.

This alliance is amplified by the capabilities of the Wipro Innovation Networka cornerstone of the Wipro Intelligence suite of AI-powered solutions, platforms and transformative offerings to drive co-innovation, accelerate enterprise transformation, and deliver scalable AI solutions.