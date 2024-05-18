Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 162.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GMR Power &amp; Urban Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 162.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
Sales rise 14.83% to Rs 1634.48 crore

Net profit of GMR Power & Urban Infra reported to Rs 162.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 473.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.83% to Rs 1634.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1423.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 103.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1182.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.62% to Rs 4488.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5515.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1634.481423.37 15 4488.985515.74 -19 OPM %22.16-5.51 -20.177.75 - PBDT-26.50-239.22 89 -228.15181.04 PL PBT-153.29-260.26 41 -533.6131.82 PL NP162.18-473.09 LP -103.031182.79 PL

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

