GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 17.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of GNA Axles declined 17.18% to Rs 22.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 344.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 399.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.344.21399.6214.5513.7147.6251.5231.3737.7622.9927.76

