Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd and Avantel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 July 2025.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd and Avantel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 July 2025.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 10.11% to Rs 684.05 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd tumbled 9.52% to Rs 1033.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10881 shares in the past one month.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd crashed 9.07% to Rs 1535.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 85322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12165 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd corrected 7.59% to Rs 32.73. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd plummeted 7.17% to Rs 136.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Symphony update on divestment of stake in Climate Technologies, Australia

Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 44.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story