Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd and Avantel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 July 2025.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 10.11% to Rs 684.05 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd tumbled 9.52% to Rs 1033.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10881 shares in the past one month. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd crashed 9.07% to Rs 1535.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 85322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12165 shares in the past one month. Paisalo Digital Ltd corrected 7.59% to Rs 32.73. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.78 lakh shares in the past one month.