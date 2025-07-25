Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 302.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.01% to Rs 31.97 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 302.83% to Rs 51.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 83.01% to Rs 31.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 188.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.31.97188.14-172.10-22.1047.697.4241.603.0851.2412.72

