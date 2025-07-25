LKP Securities consolidated net profit rises 7.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.28% to Rs 27.86 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities rose 7.06% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.28% to Rs 27.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.27.8630.7131.9527.397.276.685.955.684.404.11

