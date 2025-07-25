Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LKP Securities consolidated net profit rises 7.06% in the June 2025 quarter

LKP Securities consolidated net profit rises 7.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 9.28% to Rs 27.86 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities rose 7.06% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.28% to Rs 27.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.8630.71 -9 OPM %31.9527.39 -PBDT7.276.68 9 PBT5.955.68 5 NP4.404.11 7

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

