Shriram Finance Q1 PAT jumps 9% YoY to Rs 2,156 cr

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
The NBFC's standalone net profit jumped 8.84% to Rs 2,155.73 crore on a 20.11% increase in total income to Rs 11,541.76 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,906.73 crore in Q1 FY26, up 9.01% as against Rs 2,666.59 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

Net interest income grew 12.55% to Rs 6,026.43 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 5,354.47 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. As of 30 June 2025, total assets under management climbed 16.62% to Rs 2,72,249.01 crore compared to Rs 2,33,443.66 crore as of 30 June 2024.

The liquidity coverage ratio was at 268.74% as of 30 June 2025, as against 225.19% as of 30 June 2024. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 29.29% in Q1 FY26 from 27.45% reported in Q1 FY25.

The firm's return on assets (ROA) (including exceptional items) and return on equity (ROE) (including exceptional items) stood at 2.76% and 15.07%, respectively, in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Operating profit improved by 8.78% to Rs 4,192.42 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 3,854.14 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shriram Finance is India's largest retail asset financing non-banking finance company (NBFC). It is the flagship company of the Shriram Group, which has a significant presence in consumer finance, life insurance, general insurance, housing finance, stock broking, and distribution businesses.

Shares of Shriram Finance fell 3.53% to close at Rs 611 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

