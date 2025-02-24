GNA Axles incorporates subsidiary, GNA Mobility

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 8:16 AM IST
GNA Axles announced that Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has approved the incorporation of its subsidiary, GNA Mobility on 22 February 2025.

The company has been incorporated to manufacture a wide range of parts and accessories for motor vehicles.

As part of the incorporation, the company has fully subscribed to 50,000 shares of GNA Mobility, each with a face value of Rs 10.

GNA Axles manufactures auto components for the four-wheeler industry, primary product being Rear Axles, Shafts, Spindles & other Automobiles Components for sale in domestic and foreign market.

The companys consolidated net profit climbed 12.91% to Rs 25.36 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 22.46 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 5.06% YoY to Rs 375.06 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter fell 0.86% to end at Rs 311.65 on Friday, 21 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

