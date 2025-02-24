GNA Axles incorporates subsidiary, GNA Mobility

GNA Axles announced that Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has approved the incorporation of its subsidiary, GNA Mobility on 22 February 2025.

The company has been incorporated to manufacture a wide range of parts and accessories for motor vehicles.

As part of the incorporation, the company has fully subscribed to 50,000 shares of GNA Mobility, each with a face value of Rs 10.

GNA Axles manufactures auto components for the four-wheeler industry, primary product being Rear Axles, Shafts, Spindles & other Automobiles Components for sale in domestic and foreign market.

The companys consolidated net profit climbed 12.91% to Rs 25.36 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 22.46 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 5.06% YoY to Rs 375.06 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter fell 0.86% to end at Rs 311.65 on Friday, 21 February 2025.

