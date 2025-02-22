Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Rajasthan

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Rajasthan

Image
Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lemon Tree Hotels announced that it has signed a license agreement viz. Lemon Tree Resort, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and is expected to start its operations in FY 2026.

Lemon Tree Resort, Chittorgarh will offer 98 well-appointed rooms and a range of amenities, including a restaurant, banquet hall, meeting room, bar, spa, fitness center, swimming pool, and other public spaces.

The resort is located approximately 102 kilometers from Maharana Pratap Airport in Udaipur and around 18 kilometers from Chittorgarh Junction. It is also well-connected by road, providing convenient access for both public and private transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels said, We are thrilled to announce our latest signing, which will further expand our presence in Rajasthan. This opening will be in addition to our nine operational and six upcoming hotels in the state known for its rich history and culture. This signing is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences in one of Indias most vibrant destinations.

Lemon Tree Hotels its principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc. under the brand names Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima, and Keys Lite.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.53% to Rs 62.49 crore on 22.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 355.18 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Also Read

LIVE News: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi at his residence

AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: 100 up for England in 14 overs

Govt to hold workshops on making panchayats women-friendly on March 4-5

PM on 3-day visit to MP, Bihar, Assam, to inaugurate development projects

Trump clarifies Gaza takeover remark, says it was a 'recommendation' only

The counter shed 0.90% to end at Rs 131.60 on Friday, 21 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ABB India launches new range of 'LIORA' modular switches

RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for order worth Rs 156 cr

Granules India to acquire Senn Chemicals AG

Niyogin Fintech allots 1.64 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Technical Associates Infrapower reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story