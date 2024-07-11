GNA Axles zooms on robust sequential growth in Q1FY25

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
GNA Axles jumped 4.13% to Rs 444.75 after the company reported robust sequential numbers in Q1 June 2024.

On a consolidated basis, GNA Axles' net profit surged 37% to Rs 27.75 crore on 7.71% increase in net sales to Rs 399.62 crore in Q1 June 2024 over Q4 March 2024. Profit before tax surged 126% QoQ to Rs 37.76 crore in Q1 June 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit fell 16.18% while net sales rose 6.84% in Q1 June 2024. PBT fell 16.13% YoY in Q1FY25.

Total expenses rose 9.86% YoY to Rs 362.41 crore in quarter ended 30 June 2024. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 255.68 crore (up 0.85% YoY) and employee expense was Rs 19.62 crore (up 5.54%) during the quarter.

The company will pay a dividend of Rs 2 per share. The record dat is set on 6 September 2025.

GNA is amongst the world's leading manufacturers of automotive transmission components.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

