SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup, Akshar Spintex Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd and S P Apparels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 August 2024.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 250.75 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21788 shares in the past one month.

Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 9.97% to Rs 6.23. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 411 shares in the past one month.

Akshar Spintex Ltd tumbled 9.88% to Rs 2.19. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 99.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd corrected 9.28% to Rs 187.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 54007 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29078 shares in the past one month.

S P Apparels Ltd plummeted 8.74% to Rs 896.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6461 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

