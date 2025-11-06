Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd Spurts 7.11%

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd Spurts 7.11%

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd has added 9.44% over last one month compared to 4.43% gain in BSE Energy index and 1.94% rise in the SENSEX

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd gained 7.11% today to trade at Rs 594. The BSE Energy index is up 0.56% to quote at 12118.13. The index is up 4.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd increased 4.14% and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd added 3.82% on the day. The BSE Energy index went up 1.88 % over last one year compared to the 3.9% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2409 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 968.95 on 05 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 474.65 on 09 May 2025.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

