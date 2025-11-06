Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra Seamless slides after Q2 PAT dips 43% YoY to Rs 125 crore; revenue down 11%

Maharashtra Seamless slides after Q2 PAT dips 43% YoY to Rs 125 crore; revenue down 11%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Seamless reported a weak set of numbers for Q2 FY26, impacted by subdued demand and lower realizations across key product categories.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit dropped 43.1% year-on-year to Rs 125.23 crore, while total revenue declined 10.7% to Rs 1,234.43 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rs 169.14 crore, down 42% from the year-ago period.

Total expenses decreased 2.3% YoY to Rs 1,061.62 crore. Employee benefits expense rose 9% to Rs 33.31 crore, while other expenses were lower by 7% at Rs 219.31 crore, indicating cost control efforts.

Maharashtra Seamless manufactures carbon and alloy steel seamless pipes, ERW steel pipes, and casting pipes. The company also operates a windmill.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 5.17%

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd Spurts 7.11%

Force Motors jumps as domestic sales climb 35% YoY in October 2025

RateGain completes acquisition of Sojern

Inox Wind secures new orders of Rs 229 MW

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story