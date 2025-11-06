Maharashtra Seamless slides after Q2 PAT dips 43% YoY to Rs 125 crore; revenue down 11%

Maharashtra Seamless reported a weak set of numbers for Q2 FY26, impacted by subdued demand and lower realizations across key product categories.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit dropped 43.1% year-on-year to Rs 125.23 crore, while total revenue declined 10.7% to Rs 1,234.43 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rs 169.14 crore, down 42% from the year-ago period.

Total expenses decreased 2.3% YoY to Rs 1,061.62 crore. Employee benefits expense rose 9% to Rs 33.31 crore, while other expenses were lower by 7% at Rs 219.31 crore, indicating cost control efforts.

Maharashtra Seamless manufactures carbon and alloy steel seamless pipes, ERW steel pipes, and casting pipes. The company also operates a windmill.