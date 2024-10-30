Godavari Biorefineries slides on debut

Shares of Godavari Biorefineries were currently trading at Rs 315.85 at 10:07 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 10.27% as compared with the issue price of Rs 352.

The scrip was listed at Rs 310.55, exhibiting a discount of 11.78% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 331.70 and a low of 308.05. On the BSE, over 0.23 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Godavari Biorefineries was subscribed 1.83 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 October 2024 and it closed on 25 October 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 334 to 352 per share.

The IPO comprised of a fresh issue of Rs 325 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 65,26,983 shares by its existing shareholders.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 240 crore will be used for repayment, prepayment and redemption, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed of by the company and the balance for general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

Ahead of the IPO, Godavari Biorefineries on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, raised Rs 166.42 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 47.27 lakh shares at Rs 352 each to 19 anchor investors.

Godavari Biorefineries (GBL) is an integrated sugar company operating in sugar, ethanol, bio-based chemicals and power.

GBL is one of the Indias largest producers of ethanol in terms of volume as of March 31, 2024. It is also the largest manufacturer of3-methyl- 3-pentene-2-one (MPO) worldwide in terms of installed capacity, one of only two manufacturers of natural 1,3 butylene glycol and the only company in India to manufacture bio ethyl acetate.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 26.11 crore and net sales of Rs 522.53 crore for the three months ended on 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News