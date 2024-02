Sales decline 10.53% to Rs 1308.92 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 78.82% to Rs 229.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 128.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.53% to Rs 1308.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1462.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1308.921462.9925.2812.54331.93206.57296.44173.56229.26128.21

