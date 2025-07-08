Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godawari Power & Ispat invests in newly incorporated Godawari New Energy

Godawari Power & Ispat invests in newly incorporated Godawari New Energy

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Godawari Power & Ispat has acquired 10,000 equity shares of Rs.10/-each of Godawari New Energy (GNEPL) amounting to Rs. 1,00,000 representing 100% equity shares of the Company on 08 July 2025.

The GNEPL is a newly incorporated company as on 25 June 2025, engaged in Energy Sector and having paid-up capital of Rs.1,00,000 divided into 10,000 equity shares of Rs.10/-each.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

