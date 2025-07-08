Belrise Industries ends sharply higher after foreign research house initiates coverage

Belrise Industries zoomed 9.86% to end at Rs 112.55 after foreign brokerage initiated a coverage on the company, with a 'buy' rating and a price target of Rs 135, representing 19.9% upside potential.

According to the global research firm, the company is expected to achieve a 12% revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over fiscal years 2025-2028, driven by rising two-wheeler demand, industry premiumization, increasing content-per-vehicle, and expansion in four-wheelers and exports.

The firm has projected that Belrise would record a 12% EBITDA CAGR and 18% earnings per share (EPS) CAGR over the same period, along with deleveraging of its balance sheet.