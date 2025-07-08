Belrise Industries ends sharply higher after foreign research house initiates coverage

Belrise Industries zoomed 9.86% to end at Rs 112.55 after foreign brokerage initiated a coverage on the company, with a 'buy' rating and a price target of Rs 135, representing 19.9% upside potential.
According to the global research firm, the company is expected to achieve a 12% revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over fiscal years 2025-2028, driven by rising two-wheeler demand, industry premiumization, increasing content-per-vehicle, and expansion in four-wheelers and exports.
The firm has projected that Belrise would record a 12% EBITDA CAGR and 18% earnings per share (EPS) CAGR over the same period, along with deleveraging of its balance sheet.
The research house considers Belrises valuation of 18 times FY26 price-to-earnings ratio attractive given the strong growth outlook for the company. Any simplification of Belrises group structure could potentially boost valuations further, it added.
Belrise Industries is an integrated automotive component manufacturers with a diverse portfolio of safety-critical systems and engineering solutions.
The company reported a 722.3% jump in net profit to Rs 110.02 crore while revenue rose 49% to Rs 2,274.35 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
