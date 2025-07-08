Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Belrise Industries ends sharply higher after foreign research house initiates coverage

Belrise Industries ends sharply higher after foreign research house initiates coverage

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Belrise Industries zoomed 9.86% to end at Rs 112.55 after foreign brokerage initiated a coverage on the company, with a 'buy' rating and a price target of Rs 135, representing 19.9% upside potential.

According to the global research firm, the company is expected to achieve a 12% revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over fiscal years 2025-2028, driven by rising two-wheeler demand, industry premiumization, increasing content-per-vehicle, and expansion in four-wheelers and exports.

The firm has projected that Belrise would record a 12% EBITDA CAGR and 18% earnings per share (EPS) CAGR over the same period, along with deleveraging of its balance sheet.

The research house considers Belrises valuation of 18 times FY26 price-to-earnings ratio attractive given the strong growth outlook for the company. Any simplification of Belrises group structure could potentially boost valuations further, it added.

Belrise Industries is an integrated automotive component manufacturers with a diverse portfolio of safety-critical systems and engineering solutions.

The company reported a 722.3% jump in net profit to Rs 110.02 crore while revenue rose 49% to Rs 2,274.35 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shalby Academy to collaborate with SVVV, Indore

Average Revenue Per User per month for wireless up around 17% in FY25

Tata Steel: Q1 FY26 Production and Delivery Volumes (Provisional)

JSW Steel records consolidated crude steel production of 7.26 Mnt in Q1 FY26

CAMS introduces The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story