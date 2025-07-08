Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalby Academy to collaborate with SVVV, Indore

Shalby Academy to collaborate with SVVV, Indore

Jul 08 2025
To launch undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Healthcare and Hospital Management

Shalby Academy (a unit of Shalby) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shree Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya (SVVV), Indore. This collaboration aims to launch undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Healthcare and Hospital Management.

Under this initiative, SVVV will offer full]time BBA and MBA programs in Healthcare & Hospital Management at its Indore campus. Admissions for the first intake are set to begin shortly.

Jul 08 2025

