Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godfrey Phillips hits record high on 2:1 bonus issue

Godfrey Phillips hits record high on 2:1 bonus issue

Image
Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godfrey Phillips India surged 13.07% to Rs 7,228.85 after its board scheduled to meet on Friday, 20 September 2024 to consider the issue of 2 bonus equity shares for every 1 existing equity share (2:1) by capitalization of reserves.

Godfrey Philips has business presence in manufacturing of cigarettes, chewing products & tobacco products, trading of cigarettes, tobacco products, tea & other retail products, trading & distribution of vaping products, acquisition of securities and real estate development.

The company reported 10.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 228.56 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 254.45 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. However Revenue from operations grew by 12% year on year to Rs 1,158.22 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The scrip hit an all time high of Rs 7,320 in todays intraday session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance Infra plans to manufacture electric cars, taps ex-BYD executive

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress ahead of Haryana elections

LIVE news: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress ahead of Haryana Assembly polls

Market Crash Close Highlights: Sensex ends down 1,000pts at 81,200, Nifty at 24,800; Financials lose

Sujeet Kumar expelled from BJD for 'anti-party' actions, joins BJP in Delhi

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story