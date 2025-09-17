Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel secures Rs 2-cr maintenance contract

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Avantel announced that it has secured a maintenance contract worth Rs 1.94 from the Fleet Maintenance Unit.

As per the terms, the performance bank guarantee is 3%, and the order is expected to be executed by 19 September 2027.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 56.23% to Rs 3.23 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with 7.38 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations marginally increased by 0.29% year on year to Rs 51.91 crore in Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.23% to Rs 176.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

