Godfrey Phillips rallies after Q3 PAT rises 49% YoY to Rs 316 cr

Godfrey Phillips India jumped 6.52% to Rs 5,307.70 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 48.7% to Rs 315.85 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 212.35 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 28.2% YoY to Rs 1,899.35 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 410.06 crore, up 50.5% as compared with Rs 272.47 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 20.43% YoY to Rs 1,567.75 crore during the quarter. Cost of material cosumed stood at Rs 404.25 crore (up 35.61% YoY), employees benefit expenses was at Rs 87.09 crore (up 3.42% YoY) and finance cost (down 50.17% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products jumped 36.85% YoY to Rs 1875.21 crore in Q3 FY25 while revenue from retail and related products declined 80.74% to Rs 21.54 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 111.84 crore in Q3 FY24.

Godfrey Philips has business presence in the manufacturing of cigarettes, chewing products & tobacco products, trading of cigarettes, tobacco products, tea & other retail products, trading & distribution of vaping products, acquisition of securities and real estate development.

