Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 2.7%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.34%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 6.85% over last one month compared to 2.24% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.37% drop in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 2.7% today to trade at Rs 112.35. The BSE Metal index is up 1.34% to quote at 28439.48. The index is up 2.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 2.06% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 1.91% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 3.76 % over last one year compared to the 6.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 6.85% over last one month compared to 2.24% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.37% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.28 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 175.65 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 99.2 on 12 Feb 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News