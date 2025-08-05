Godfrey Phillips spurts as Q1 PAT rises 56% YoY to Rs 356 cr; to issue 2:1 bonus shares

Godfrey Phillips India soared 9.20% to Rs 9,819.20 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 55.89% to Rs 356.31 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 228.56 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 36.54% year on year to Rs 1,486.2 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 447.99 crore in Q1 FY26, up 33.32%, compared with Rs 336.02 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 34.70% YoY to Rs 1,506.68 crore during the quarter. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 454.56 crore (up 36.99% YoY), employees benefit expenses was at Rs 113.77 crore (up 21.03% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 2.90 crore (up 5.07% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products jumped 33.09% YoY to Rs 1,781.36 crore in Q1 FY26 while revenue from retail and related products gained 56.29% to Rs 31.90 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 20.41 crore in Q1 FY25. The company also announced that its board of directors, at a meeting held on 4 August 2025, approved a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 2:1. Under the scheme, shareholders will receive two fully paid-up bonus equity shares of face value Rs 2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 held. The bonus shares will be issued by capitalising the companys general reserves and/or retained earnings.