Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Engg rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Azad Engg rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Azad Engineering jumped 6.76% to Rs 1,602.05 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 73.59% to Rs 29.72 crore on 39.30% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 137.09 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 71.88% YoY to Rs 41.87 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses jumped 39.17% to Rs 103.92 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 74.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 41.96 crore (up 148.43% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 5.91 crore (up 80.18% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 29.31 crore (up 43.39% YoY) during the period under review.

Azad Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged and machined components for clean energy, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and standalone power supply (SPS) as required by OEMs with its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aditya Infotech spurts on debut

Krishanveer Forge places order to set up 1.0 MWp solar power plant in Solapur

Steel Strips Wheels wins export orders worth Rs 300 cr

Wall Street Rebounds Sharply as Rate Cut Hopes and Bargain Buying Fuel Broad-Based Rally

Delta Corp gains after Q1 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 29 cr

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story