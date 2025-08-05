Azad Engg rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Azad Engineering jumped 6.76% to Rs 1,602.05 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 73.59% to Rs 29.72 crore on 39.30% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 137.09 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 71.88% YoY to Rs 41.87 crore in Q1 FY26.
Total expenses jumped 39.17% to Rs 103.92 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 74.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 41.96 crore (up 148.43% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 5.91 crore (up 80.18% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 29.31 crore (up 43.39% YoY) during the period under review.
Azad Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged and machined components for clean energy, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and standalone power supply (SPS) as required by OEMs with its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.
