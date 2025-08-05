Azad Engg rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Azad Engineering jumped 6.76% to Rs 1,602.05 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 73.59% to Rs 29.72 crore on 39.30% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 137.09 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 71.88% YoY to Rs 41.87 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses jumped 39.17% to Rs 103.92 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 74.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 41.96 crore (up 148.43% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 5.91 crore (up 80.18% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 29.31 crore (up 43.39% YoY) during the period under review.