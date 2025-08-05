Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Strips Wheels wins export orders worth Rs 300 cr

Steel Strips Wheels wins export orders worth Rs 300 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Steel Strips Wheels has received nomination for Steel wheel business from two leadinq European OEMs for their vehicle programs to be produced in European Union (EU) and South America. Business value for both projects put together is close to Rs 300 crore which will be executed over a span of 5 years. Series supplies are expected to commence from early CY2027 from the company's Chennai plant.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Rebounds Sharply as Rate Cut Hopes and Bargain Buying Fuel Broad-Based Rally

Delta Corp gains after Q1 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Steel Authority of India Ltd Slides 0.64%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Surges 1.35%

Barometers edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story