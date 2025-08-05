Aditya Infotech spurts on debut

Shares of Aditya Infotech were currently trading at Rs 1,022.60 at 10:13 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 51.50% compared with the issue price of Rs 675.

The scrip was listed at Rs 1,018, exhibiting a premium of 50.81% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 1,042.50 and a low of Rs 1,014.65. On the BSE, over 8 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Aditya Infotech was subscribed 100.69 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 July 2025 and it closed on 31 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 640 and 675 per share.

The IPO included a new issue of Rs 400 crore and a sale offer of Rs 800 crore. From the new issue proceeds, Rs 375 crore will be used to repay, prepay, or fully redeem some of the company's borrowings. The rest of the amount will go toward general corporate purposes. Aditya Infotech (AIL) is a leading provider of video surveillance products and solutions in India under the CP Plus brand. The company offers a wide range of security systems, including IoT cameras, HD analog systems, AI-powered surveillance, and smart home solutions. AIL serves sectors like banking, real estate, defense, and retail through a distribution network of over 1,000 distributors and 2,100 system integrators across 550+ cities.

Its operations are supported by 41 branch offices, 13 RMA centers, 10 warehouses, and a manufacturing facility in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, with an annual capacity of 17.2 million units. In September 2024, AIL acquired Dixon Technologies stake in their manufacturing joint venture to strengthen in-house production capabilities. Ahead of the IPO, Aditya Infotech, on 28 July 2025, raised Rs 108.03 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 86.26 lakh shares at Rs 675 each to 54 anchor investors. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 351.37 crore and sales of Rs 3,111.87 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.