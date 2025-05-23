Godha Cabcon and Insulation standalone net profit rises 165.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 314.38% to Rs 69.16 crore

Net profit of Godha Cabcon and Insulation rose 165.57% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 314.38% to Rs 69.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1305.88% to Rs 7.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 947.43% to Rs 175.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

