Regis Industries standalone net profit rises 68.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 91.23% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Regis Industries rose 68.97% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 91.23% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 16.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.677.64 -91 16.1415.42 5 OPM %-5.973.80 --5.51-6.03 - PBDT0.490.29 69 -0.33-0.93 65 PBT0.490.29 69 -0.33-0.93 65 NP0.490.29 69 -0.33-0.93 65

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

