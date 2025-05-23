Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit declines 43.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit declines 43.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 16.13% to Rs 200.05 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients declined 43.43% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 200.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 172.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.26% to Rs 37.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 734.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 684.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales200.05172.27 16 734.34684.36 7 OPM %3.047.43 -6.549.09 - PBDT7.8413.51 -42 55.2165.27 -15 PBT6.4412.25 -47 49.7760.58 -18 NP4.958.75 -43 37.0245.29 -18

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

