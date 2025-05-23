Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit declines 43.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.13% to Rs 200.05 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients declined 43.43% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 200.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 172.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.26% to Rs 37.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 734.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 684.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

200.05172.27734.34684.363.047.436.549.097.8413.5155.2165.276.4412.2549.7760.584.958.7537.0245.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News