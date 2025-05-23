Mega Corporation standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.28% to Rs 1.72 croreNet profit of Mega Corporation rose 600.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.28% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.85% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 57.18% to Rs 6.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content