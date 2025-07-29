Godrej Consumer Products Ltd down for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1207.7, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.12% in last one year as compared to a 0.5% slide in NIFTY and a 11.34% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1207.7, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24733.65. The Sensex is at 81039.68, up 0.18%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has added around 2.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54732.95, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.17 lakh shares in last one month.