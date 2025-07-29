Gland Pharma Ltd up for third consecutive session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2085.7, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.31% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% jump in NIFTY and a 6.77% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2085.7, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 24701.85. The Sensex is at 80911.87, up 0.03%. Gland Pharma Ltd has gained around 13.75% in last one month.