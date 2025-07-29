Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 3758.6, up 3.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.81% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% slide in NIFTY and a 6.77% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22761.15, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.26 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3766.6, up 3.95% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 20.81% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% slide in NIFTY and a 6.77% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.